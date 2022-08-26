Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 297,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,073. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Franchise Group by 1,897.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

