Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 1.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after purchasing an additional 550,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after buying an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,390,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,797,000 after buying an additional 294,278 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after buying an additional 289,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,573,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.87. 64,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.89.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

