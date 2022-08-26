Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases $351,137.00 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,640,196 shares in the company, valued at $21,808,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.45. 44,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,611. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 128,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 198,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

