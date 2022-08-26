Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 244,123 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

