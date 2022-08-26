Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) Trading Down 0%

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 30,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 61,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 574.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 765.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.