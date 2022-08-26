Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FRLN opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.22. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 117.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

