Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $14.57

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $13.91. Freshworks shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 2,786 shares trading hands.
FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
