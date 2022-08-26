Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.
Frontline Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:FRO opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -235.20 and a beta of 0.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
