Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Frontline Stock Performance
Shares of FRO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.20 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Frontline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Frontline by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 110,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
