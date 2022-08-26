Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

FRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

FRO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.89. 3,800,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,455. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -237.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Frontline by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 289,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Frontline by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 40,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

