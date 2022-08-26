FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,127 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 360,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 57.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 318,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $719,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 8,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.30%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

