Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

FELTY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 2,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

