Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Performance
FELTY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 2,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
