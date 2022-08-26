Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $367,102.00

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $367,102.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00804272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016876 BTC.
Fuse Network Coin Profile
Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.
