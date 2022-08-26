FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Tenet Healthcare Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.85. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

THC opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,757,000 after purchasing an additional 444,628 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 418,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

