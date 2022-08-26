Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Down 1.0 %

Galaxy Gaming stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,424. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 million, a PE ratio of 154.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.