Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in August

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.45) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.52. 74,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,351. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

