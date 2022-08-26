Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Short Interest Update

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GAMCF opened at $13.85 on Friday. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
