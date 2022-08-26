Garlicoin Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $28,450.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,967,341 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “
