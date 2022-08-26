Garlicoin Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $28,450.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,967,341 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

