Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $199.06

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.06 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.38). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.42), with a volume of 21,135 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Gateley Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.93. The firm has a market cap of £240.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1,650.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

