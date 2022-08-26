Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.94.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Down 4.2 %

GTES traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,469. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 113,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.