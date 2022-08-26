GazeTV (GAZE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.74 Million

GazeTV (GAZE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GazeTV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.

GazeTV Profile

GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.

Buying and Selling GazeTV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GazeTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

