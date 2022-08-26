GazeTV (GAZE) Price Hits $0.0064

GazeTV (GAZE) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GazeTV has a market cap of $3.30 million and $1.09 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GazeTV has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.
GazeTV Coin Profile
GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.
GazeTV Coin Trading
