GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GB Group stock remained flat at $5.47 during trading hours on Friday. GB Group has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GB Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

