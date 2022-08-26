GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $144.50

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 109.80 ($1.33), with a volume of 1231470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.60 ($1.31).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £970.86 million and a PE ratio of 571.58.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.