Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.77

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.75. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 2,003,251 shares changing hands.

Genius Brands International Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 71,149 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.