Gitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $6.74 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $31.95 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00010911 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,624.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003819 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00128191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00082856 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.