Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the July 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Glencore Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

