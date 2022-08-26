Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys 150,300 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,300 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,032 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 235,740 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 802,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OR. TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 3.5 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,052. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -518.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -849.58%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

