Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,795 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for about 3.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $39,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $346,230.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,143 shares in the company, valued at $464,787.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $61,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $104,214.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $346,230.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,787.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,741 shares of company stock valued at $409,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

