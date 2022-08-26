Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Rayonier makes up 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Rayonier worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

RYN traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.81. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Meridee Moore bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

