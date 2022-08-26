Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 58,600 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,132 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. UMB Financial accounts for about 3.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.97% of UMB Financial worth $45,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.86. 1,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

