Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 55,093 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106,074 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,093 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies makes up 14.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 3.76% of Ormat Technologies worth $171,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 328,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $271,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,694. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.58. 12,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

