Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.
The firm has a market capitalization of $910.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
