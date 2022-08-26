Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $910.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,067 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Global Blue Group worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

