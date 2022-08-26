Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) VP Vliet Christopher Van Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) VP Vliet Christopher Van purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $19,575.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,603.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
