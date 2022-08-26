Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 87.0% in August

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the second quarter worth $2,420,000.

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EBIZ opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

