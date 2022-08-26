Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Short Interest Update

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Globalink Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalink Investment by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 122,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLLI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Globalink Investment has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

