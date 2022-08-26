Golden Doge (GDOGE) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Golden Doge has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $34,407.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Doge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769419 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016289 BTC.
Golden Doge Profile
Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Golden Doge Coin Trading
