Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GOGL opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $19,387,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1,282.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 822,272 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.