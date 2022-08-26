Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.
Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of GOGL opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.