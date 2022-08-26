Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GER traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,643. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.