Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $911.12

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 911.12 ($11.01) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.25). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 616 ($7.44), with a volume of 55,797 shares changing hands.

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 851 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 908.10. The stock has a market cap of £150.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,332.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.78%.

Insider Activity

About Gooch & Housego

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £15,100 ($18,245.53).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

