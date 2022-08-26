Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Down to $26.53

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.53, but opened at $25.89. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 77 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $681.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 60,124 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

