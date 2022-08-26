Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in August

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.28) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GROUF remained flat at $8.15 on Friday. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

