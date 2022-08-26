Graham Griffiths Sells 10,000 Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,104.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Graham Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Graham Griffiths sold 500 shares of Vaccitech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $2,380.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Graham Griffiths sold 5,000 shares of Vaccitech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Graham Griffiths sold 8 shares of Vaccitech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $42.24.
Vaccitech Trading Down 16.3 %
VACC traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 792,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,031. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 million, a PE ratio of -175.94 and a beta of -0.05. Vaccitech plc has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.
VACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Vaccitech Company Profile
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
