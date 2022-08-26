Graham Griffiths Sells 10,000 Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,104.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Graham Griffiths sold 500 shares of Vaccitech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $2,380.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Graham Griffiths sold 5,000 shares of Vaccitech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Graham Griffiths sold 8 shares of Vaccitech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $42.24.

VACC traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 792,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,031. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 million, a PE ratio of -175.94 and a beta of -0.05. Vaccitech plc has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech plc ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech accounts for about 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned 0.31% of Vaccitech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

VACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

