Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Trading Up 2.4%

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 38,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 43,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Graphite One in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Graphite One Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.