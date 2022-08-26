Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Trading Up 5.5%

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 55,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 138,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Great Thunder Gold Trading Up 5.5 %
The firm has a market cap of C$11.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
