GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

GREE Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

About GREE

(Get Rating)

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.