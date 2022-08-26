Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Short Interest Up 78.6% in August

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 929,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,132 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 599,454 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $6,052,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVCI stock remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,710. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

