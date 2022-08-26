Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.71

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $3.90. Grupo México shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 13,432 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

