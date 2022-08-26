Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Guess’ updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Down 0.4 %

GES stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. Guess’ has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

