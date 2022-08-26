Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Guess’ updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.
Guess’ Stock Down 0.4 %
GES stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. Guess’ has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.
Guess’ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.
Institutional Trading of Guess’
Analyst Ratings Changes
GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guess’ (GES)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.