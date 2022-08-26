Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GES. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

GES stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

